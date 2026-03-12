EIP is proud to announce the promotion of Catherine Howell to Partner, a landmark achievement as she becomes the firm’s first home-grown litigation partner. Startling in her ascent, Catherine joined EIP as a Trainee Solicitor in 2015 and has navigated through every stage of the firm’s litigation practice, most recently serving as Managing Associate.

An experienced IP Solicitor, Catherine boasts a deep understanding of proceedings in the High Court, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court, along with expertise in multi-jurisdictional patent litigation. Her practice centres on FRAND and SEP disputes, technical patent litigation, and providing strategic advice on jurisdiction and issues surrounding confidentiality. Catherine has been actively involved in several high-profile and landmark cases, such as Unwired Planet v Huawei & Samsung, Conversant v Huawei & ZTE, and Optis v Apple, and has been instrumental in EIP’s contributions to the UPC.

Catherine is widely recognised within the IP community for her expertise and influence. She serves on the AIPPI UK Events Committee, having previously held the role of Chair and Social Secretary of IPSoc. Her accomplishments are acknowledged in the Legal 500, and for six consecutive years she has been named a “Rising Star” by Managing IP, in addition to being recognised as a “Trailblazer” by WIPR Diversity. Furthermore, she has received the AIPPI UK prize for her outstanding contribution to a study question on preliminary injunctions.

Catherine's academic credentials are impressive, encompassing a BSc in Biochemistry from the University of Bristol, an MSc in the Management of Intellectual Property from Queen Mary University of London, and qualifications including a Graduate Diploma in Law, the LPC, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Intellectual Property Law and Practice from the University of Oxford.

Magnus Hallin, CEO at EIP, said "Cat’s progression from trainee to partner is a proud moment for the firm. She represents the very best of EIP’s litigation practice: rigorous, collaborative, and client focused. Her promotion reflects both her achievements and the strength of our commitment to developing exceptional talent." Andrew Sharples, Partner and Head of Litigation at EIP, added "Cat has made an invaluable contribution to some of the most complex and influential patent cases of the last decade. Her promotion is thoroughly deserved, and we are delighted to see her take this next step."