The Lord Chancellor has approved the appointment of Catherine Brown as Interim Chair of the Legal Services Board (LSB) Wales. Her tenure will last until 31 December 2025, ensuring continuity for the board during a recruitment exercise. Under the Legal Services Act 2007, the LSB Chair is appointed by the Lord Chancellor, following consultations with the Lady Chief Justice. Before this appointment, ministers sought advice from the Commissioner for Public Appointments to ensure a thorough process for the interim role. This step guarantees that the LSB has effective leadership while searching for a permanent replacement.

Catherine Brown brings a wealth of experience to her new position, having held various roles in both public and private sectors. She previously served as the CEO of the Food Standards Agency and is currently the first Chair of the Enforcement Conduct Board, which oversees civil enforcement practices. Additionally, Ms Brown has been involved with the Wellcome Trust advisory group, working on enhancing diversity and inclusion in science, and served as an Equal Opportunities Commissioner. Presently, she chairs the Internet Watch Foundation, which aims to combat the sharing of child sexual abuse material online.

Since 2019, Ms Brown has been a member of the LSB board and has held significant leadership roles, including Chair of the LSB’s Audit and Risk Assurance Committee and Senior Independent Director. Following her extensive career and proven leadership capabilities, Ms Brown is poised to guide the LSB in fulfilling its critical functions in the legal sector.