In a significant development for the UK legal landscape, CaseCraft.AI, a newly launched platform, is set to revolutionise how people and businesses manage small claims disputes. Based in London, this innovative tool harnesses artificial intelligence to guide users seamlessly through the complexities of the small claims process. With a focus on facilitating early settlements, the platform aims to alleviate the stress associated with legal proceedings, which often deter individuals from pursuing their rightful claims.

As the average small claim takes about a year to resolve amidst increasing delays in UK courts, CaseCraft AI addresses these challenges head-on. The platform assists users by preparing necessary documentation, ensuring procedural accuracy, and tracking essential deadlines. With its user-friendly interface, individuals can file legal claims quickly and efficiently without the need for costly legal representation. The solution cuts through the legal jargon and complexity that often accompany court processes, making it accessible to everyone.

According to recent data from the Ministry of Justice, the number of county court claims has risen steadily over the last five years, with over 1.73 million claims filed in 2024 alone. However, many claimants feel overwhelmed by the legal system. "The small claims court process can be daunting with many claimants resorting to lawyers to assist. This can make a small claim settlement even smaller," said Michael Iatushka, Co-founder of CaseCraft.AI. In response, CaseCraft AI aims to democratise justice, providing users with clarity and support as they navigate their legal disputes.

CaseCraft AI has been developed in collaboration with Sterling Law, a partnership that underscores the platform's commitment to delivering professional and reliable legal services. Ruslan Kosarenko, Managing Partner at Sterling Law, affirmed the platform's alignment with government objectives. "CaseCraft AI is expertly and professionally backed and is absolutely on message with the Government’s objective to improve access to legal services," he stated.

By empowering individuals to represent themselves effectively, CaseCraft AI hopes to bridge the justice gap in the UK's small claims system. This approach not only reduces the financial burden of legal fees but also enhances the confidence of claimants who might otherwise be hesitant to pursue their cases due to procedural intricacies. In an age where access to justice is crucial, CaseCraft AI presents an innovative solution, moving towards a more equitable legal landscape for all.