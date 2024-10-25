This website uses cookies

Carter-Ruck hires Tom Cameron from White & Case

Carter-Ruck strengthens international arbitration team with Tom Cameron, expanding its global dispute resolution expertise

Carter-Ruck has appointed Tom Cameron as International Arbitration Partner from White & Case LLP. With over 14 years of experience, Tom has represented clients in high-value commercial arbitrations and investment treaty disputes across numerous jurisdictions, including England, Switzerland, and Singapore. His extensive work in industries like energy and technology enhances Carter-Ruck's international dispute resolution capabilities. Senior Partner Cameron Doley praised Tom's arrival as a key boost to the firm's global reach and expertise.

