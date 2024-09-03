Caroline Marshall joins Corrs partnership

Corrs Chambers Westgarth, Australia’s leading independent law firm, has announced that Caroline Marshall, an experienced investigations and white-collar defence practitioner, will join the firm as a partner in its Investigations & Inquiries practice group. This strategic appointment reflects Corrs' ongoing commitment to strengthening its capabilities in regulatory and compliance matters.

Gavin MacLaren, Corrs' Senior Partner and CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for the new addition to the partnership, stating, "Caroline’s practice covers the full regulatory lifecycle, from regulatory reform to regulatory strategy, compliance, investigations, enforcement, and remediation. She is an accomplished practitioner who is well regarded for her technical legal ability and strong relationships. We are delighted to welcome Caroline to the Corrs partnership."

Based in Sydney, Marshall brings extensive experience representing both corporations and individuals in significant regulatory investigations and inquiries across Australia and internationally. Her portfolio includes acting for clients in high-profile Royal Commissions and inquiries, as well as managing regulatory enforcement actions by prominent Australian agencies such as AUSTRAC, APRA, and ASIC. Additionally, she has advised on complex issues including bribery and corruption, anti-money laundering, sanctions, and tax fraud. Clients frequently seek her counsel on governance, remediation, and compliance matters, underscoring her comprehensive expertise in the field.

Before relocating to Sydney in 2017, Marshall built a formidable career in London and Hong Kong, where she played a key role in anti-corruption, fraud, and sanctions investigations. Her work has included cases brought by major international regulatory bodies such as the US Department of Justice (DOJ), the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), and the UK Serious Fraud Office.

With Marshall's appointment, Corrs Chambers Westgarth is poised to further enhance its offerings in the area of regulatory defence, positioning the firm to better serve its clients in an increasingly complex legal landscape.