Carley Dhand enhances Pearson Solicitors’ employment law department

Carley's extensive experience and enthusiasm further strengthen the firm's well-established employment law department, which caters to both business owners and employees, offering comprehensive insights into the complexities of employment law.

Director and Practice Manager, Joanne Ormston, expressed her excitement about Carley's appointment, highlighting her valuable contributions to the team. Carley's expertise spans respondent and claimant work, including niche Protective Awards claims and high-value Employment Tribunal claims involving complex whistleblowing and discrimination issues.

In an interview, Carley shared her reasons for joining Pearson Solicitors, citing the opportunity to work alongside esteemed colleagues like Alan Lewis and Susan Mayall. She emphasised the firm's strong reputation and commercial acumen, aligning with her professional values and aspirations.

When asked about her passion for employment law, Carley highlighted the diversity of work it entails, ranging from non-contentious advisory services to contentious Tribunal litigation. She expressed a deep-seated commitment to achieving favorable outcomes for her clients, driven by her passion for helping others.

Looking ahead, Carley envisions herself as a role model for aspiring legal professionals, aspiring to make a positive impact in the legal sector. She remains dedicated to continuous learning and growth, aiming to stay abreast of employment law changes and evolving legal landscapes.

Discussing recent developments in the legal sector, Carley acknowledged the significant strides made in advocating for women's rights and family-focused legislation. She highlighted recent legislative changes aimed at fostering fairer workplaces for families, including provisions for flexible working requests and protections for pregnant employees.

Regarding future trends in employment law, Carley identified the rising prominence of the #metoo movement and the forthcoming Worker Protection Act as key topics. The Act, effective from October 2024, will impose proactive measures on employers to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace, signaling a heightened emphasis on challenging discriminatory behavior and fostering inclusive workplace cultures.

Carley Dhand's appointment at Pearson Solicitors underscores the firm's commitment to excellence and innovation in employment law, positioning them as leaders in providing comprehensive legal solutions to clients across various sectors.