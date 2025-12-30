Ellisons is pleased to announce the appointment of Carla Jones as the new Partner and Head of Commercial Litigation, further enhancing its Dispute Resolution team. Based in the firm’s Chelmsford office, Carla will oversee the Commercial Litigation practice, providing expert advice on a variety of business disputes, including breach of contract, breach of restrictive covenants and confidence, civil fraud, and breach of directors’ duties.

Her extensive background also covers shareholder and partnership disputes, professional negligence claims, and defamation issues. With the rising demand for commercial litigation, particularly in Essex and surrounding areas, Ellisons aims to deliver early, strategic advice that helps businesses manage risks and resolve disputes efficiently. “It is an exciting time to be joining Ellisons, particularly following the recent move to our new Chelmsford office,” Carla stated. “The firm has an excellent reputation for high-quality advice and client service and I’m really looking forward to developing the Commercial Litigation team and continuing to build strong relationships with our clients.”

Lee Pearce, Partner and Head of Dispute Resolution, expressed his satisfaction with the new addition, remarking, “We are very pleased to welcome Carla to Ellisons. Her experience and commercial insight will add real strength to our dispute resolution offering, ensuring we continue to deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients.” With Carla’s arrival, Ellisons remains committed to providing practical and results-focused guidance through the complexities of commercial challenges faced by businesses today.