Cargo Law, the specialist marine law practice launched in partnership with Excello Law, has made significant strides by expanding into Cyprus. Founded by leading marine lawyer Charlotte Gale in February 2024, the firm has partnered with two accomplished maritime law specialists, Sian Heard and Neoclis Kleanthous. Cargo Law focuses on cargo claims, insurance, and charterparty work, particularly in the context of soft commodities such as rice, grains, and wheat. The firm represents insurers, traders, and brokers in resolving disputes related to the loss and damage of goods transported by sea, road, and air.

The move into Cyprus marks a pivotal milestone for Cargo Law, broadening its international footprint and enabling it to provide on-the-ground support in a crucial maritime hub. Neoclis Kleanthous will spearhead Cargo Law’s Cyprus operations from his Limassol base. With a background as a maritime claims specialist, Neoclis is well-versed in complex cargo disputes, having trained at Roose & Partners and later serving as a casualty and complex claims manager at W E Cox Claims Group. In 2025, he founded Navneo Cargo Recoveries Ltd working in collaboration with Cargo Law, focusing on cargo loss recovery, General Average claims, salvage indemnities, and marine insurance disputes. Neoclis has developed a reputation for delivering practical solutions, even in challenging maritime claims.

Sian Heard brings over 30 years of experience in commercial shipping litigation to Cargo Law as its other Consultant. Based in London, Sian previously held a partnership at a leading shipping law firm and launched her own practice in 2004 before consulting for boutique maritime firm Roose & Partners. Sian advises clients including insurers, shipowners, shipbrokers, and agents on various disputes related to charterparties and shipping agreements, alongside her extensive background in agency law. Notably, she has achieved favourable outcomes in arbitrations under LMAA, ICC, and LCIA rules, demonstrating her skill in resolving disputes cost-effectively through mediation or early settlement. Sian has also amassed two decades of experience in employment law and recently secured damages exceeding USD 20 million for her clients in a complex LCIA arbitration linked to the Lava Jato scandal.

Charlotte Gale, the Founder of Cargo Law, expressed her enthusiasm for the expansion, stating that “expanding into Cyprus is an exciting step for Cargo Law, allowing us to support clients in a key jurisdiction for global shipping.” She added, “I am delighted to welcome Neoclis to the team to work alongside Kerry-Anne and Sian. Neoclis has a great track record, sector expertise and pragmatic approach making him an invaluable addition to our team.” Jo Losty, COO of Excello Law, also commented, observing that “Cargo Law has gone from strength to strength since its launch, and this expansion into Cyprus is testament to the demand for Charlotte’s vision and expertise.” Jo highlighted that the addition of Neoclis enhances the team’s capability and reflects Excello's support for Cargo Law’s ongoing growth under its House of Brands model.

Additionally, Cargo Law’s dedicated Legal Assistant in London, Kerry-Anne Dixon, is progressing her studies to become a CILEX Lawyer, while newly qualified French lawyer Zoe Alavoine offers support from Lille. Excello Law's House of Brands has positioned itself as a pioneering platform for entrepreneurial lawyers to establish their own firms with comprehensive operational support. Cargo Law stands as one of the 13 firms launched in partnership with Excello Law, joining the ranks of other specialist practices across various legal disciplines.