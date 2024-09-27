Cardiff-based clinical negligence lawyer joins Leigh Day to help families across Wales access justice

A partner at Leigh Day since April 2024, Julia brings 26 years of experience in clinical negligence cases, with special expertise in cerebral palsy, delayed diagnoses, and surgical errors.

The new office, located in Llanishen, Cardiff, will expand access to justice for Welsh families, particularly those dealing with complex medical negligence cases. Leigh Day, a law firm with a strong reputation for high-value clinical negligence litigation, already has offices in major UK cities like London and Manchester. Julia’s work will be based at the offices of Cerebral Palsy Cymru, a charity dedicated to supporting children and families affected by cerebral palsy.

Julia Reynolds commented, “I am thrilled to be joining a firm like Leigh Day and to be opening our new Cardiff office. The firm is a market leader in clinical negligence work and a strong advocate for patient safety, causes that are very important to me. I look forward to helping families across Wales and working closely with charities like Cerebral Palsy Cymru, whose work is often life-changing for the families they support.”

Julia is widely recognized as one of Cardiff’s leading clinical negligence lawyers, with a track record of successful outcomes for her clients. She is noted in legal directories such as Chambers and Legal 500 and is one of the Three Best Rated solicitors in Cardiff.

Beci Jones, Head of Finance and Operations at Cerebral Palsy Cymru, said: “We are delighted to welcome Leigh Day as the first commercial tenant into our therapy centre. Their presence will help us sustain our specialist provision while supporting families who rely on our services.”

Leigh Day’s head of clinical negligence, Suzanne White, praised Julia’s expertise, stating, “Julia is an exceptional addition to our team. Her experience and influence in Cardiff will be invaluable as we open our first Welsh office and continue our mission to provide expert legal representation to those in need.”