Capsticks is delighted to announce its appointment to the Orbis Legal Services Framework, successfully securing six lots on a substantial £40 million contract. This contract began on 21 November 2025 and extends over a four-year period. Under this agreement, the firm will provide expert legal advisory services across various sectors, including Adult Social Care, Commercial Law, Information Law, Highways and Planning, Property and Housing, and Employment.

The Orbis partnership, which comprises Surrey County Council, East Sussex County Council, Brighton & Hove City Council, and West Sussex County Council, was established in 2015. With its growing presence, Orbis has now become one of the UK’s leading public sector providers of procurement services, supporting numerous communities in the south of England.

This latest appointment marks a significant milestone for Capsticks, building on its recent success with the London Boroughs' Legal Alliance (LBLA) Legal Services Framework. It aligns seamlessly with the firm’s strategy to be included in all key legal services frameworks for the sector, ensuring that local authorities can efficiently procured high-quality legal services while benefiting from both value for money and time efficiencies.

Tiffany Cloynes, Partner and Head of Local Government expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “We are proud to be appointed to the Orbis Legal Services Framework on all of the lots that we bid for. This latest win builds on our previous appointments across a number of frameworks, meaning we are now on nearly all major frameworks providing legal advice to Local Authorities in England. We understand the value of the Orbis framework, providing high quality and affordable legal services to local authorities, so that they can concentrate on delivering for the communities they support. This latest appointment provides us with further opportunities to support Local Authorities in the South of England and strengthens our commitment to be the firm of choice for those who work to make a difference.”

Asmat Hussain, Director of Law & Governance at Surrey County Council, shared his satisfaction, stating, “We are really pleased to have Capsticks join our legal services framework. We are confident that they will bring a wealth of experience in the sector and help public sector organisations achieve the best possible value.”

Capsticks remains dedicated to being the firm of choice for organisations that strive to create positive impacts in their communities. The firm’s mission is to be the legal advisers that clients want by their side, providing innovative and practical solutions tailored to the unique challenges faced by their sectors. The legal team collaborates closely, sharing common values: putting people first, prioritising integrity, and maintaining a forward-thinking approach in all initiatives.