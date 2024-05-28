Capsticks secures key roles in Sanctuary’s legal framework

Capsticks, a renowned law firm, has been appointed to Sanctuary’s legal framework for Lots 3 and 5, encompassing employment and pensions, housing management, and litigation respectively, for an initial period of four years. Sanctuary, one of the largest housing and care providers in the UK, manages around 125,000 homes and supports over 250,000 people nationwide.

Sanctuary's Director of Governance and Legal Services, Susanne Dodd, emphasised the alignment of the organisation's mission with its operational practices: “Our mission is to build affordable homes and sustainable communities where people choose to live. It’s important that this goal and our values are reflected in our day-to-day operations too, both within our own teams and the external partners we work with to deliver on our mission.”

Michael Owen, Head of Housing Management and Partner at Capsticks, expressed pride in the accomplishment: “This is a significant accomplishment for our team, building on the team’s existing expertise and cementing our full service offering for clients that work to make a difference.”

Capsticks aims to be the preferred legal partner for organisations dedicated to societal betterment. The firm is committed to providing innovative and practical legal solutions tailored to the unique challenges of their sectors. Capsticks’ lawyers work cohesively with shared values: putting people first, doing the right thing, and always forward thinking.

The collaboration between Capsticks and Sanctuary is set to enhance the legal support for Sanctuary’s initiatives, ensuring effective management of employment, pensions, housing, and litigation matters, thereby contributing to the creation of affordable and sustainable communities across the nation.