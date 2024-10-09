Capsticks reappoints Rachael Heenan as senior partner

Capsticks, a leading national law firm specializing in sectors such as health, housing, regulatory, and local government, has reappointed Rachael Heenan as Senior Partner for a third term. Beginning in May 2025, Rachael will continue to lead the firm alongside Managing Partner Martin Hamilton, who was re-elected in 2022.

Under their leadership, Capsticks has transformed, doubling its annual turnover from £35 million to £72 million and earning recognition as an outstanding workplace by Best Companies. Rachael expressed gratitude for her reappointment and highlighted her excitement about launching a strategy refresh in 2025, which will build on the firm’s commitment to supporting clients who make a positive impact.

Martin Hamilton praised Rachael’s leadership and the confidence both the firm and its clients place in her, looking forward to working together on Capsticks’ next strategic phase.