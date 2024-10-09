This website uses cookies

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. By using our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy

Sign Up for our Free Newsletter
Solictors Journal logoSolictors Journal logo
Blink Payment
Blink Payment
Legal Appointment

Capsticks reappoints Rachael Heenan as senior partner

Appointments
Share:
Capsticks reappoints Rachael Heenan as senior partner

By

Rachael Heenan to serve another four-year term as Senior Partner, continuing successful leadership alongside Martin Hamilton

Capsticks, a leading national law firm specializing in sectors such as health, housing, regulatory, and local government, has reappointed Rachael Heenan as Senior Partner for a third term. Beginning in May 2025, Rachael will continue to lead the firm alongside Managing Partner Martin Hamilton, who was re-elected in 2022.

Under their leadership, Capsticks has transformed, doubling its annual turnover from £35 million to £72 million and earning recognition as an outstanding workplace by Best Companies. Rachael expressed gratitude for her reappointment and highlighted her excitement about launching a strategy refresh in 2025, which will build on the firm’s commitment to supporting clients who make a positive impact.

Martin Hamilton praised Rachael’s leadership and the confidence both the firm and its clients place in her, looking forward to working together on Capsticks’ next strategic phase.

Blink Payment