Capsticks local government team joins nepo legal services framework

Capsticks' Local Government team has been appointed to the NEPO legal services framework, covering all Mandatory Requirements such as data protection, public law, contracts, procurement, employment and HR, property development and planning, competition law, banking and finance, partnerships, and projects. This appointment began on 5 June 2024 and will span four years. Additionally, Capsticks has applied for the framework's Additional Requirements, which include information, communication and technology, intellectual property, family law, health and safety, food, and rural and environmental law.

NEPO (North East Procurement Organisation) facilitates high-value procurement in major strategic areas like construction, energy, and facilities management, working with North East local authorities and various associate members from the broader UK public sector. With over 1,000 member organisations nationwide—including local authorities, educational establishments, NHS bodies, registered social housing landlords, and emergency services—NEPO aims to meet the diverse needs of contracting authorities through its legal services framework.

Carl Telford, Professional Services lead at NEPO, highlighted the framework's focus on public sector needs: "Delivering positive outcomes to the communities we serve is at the heart of what we do at NEPO. Our legal services framework has been designed specifically with the needs of the public sector in mind, offering access to a wide variety of legal specialisms that are reflective of contracting authorities’ requirements."

Tiffany Cloynes, Head of Local Government and Partner at Capsticks, emphasised the significance of the appointment: "This is a significant appointment for Capsticks and the Local Government team. Not only do frameworks such as NEPO create more efficient, cost-effective, and accessible solutions for the member organisations, but they also allow our team to offer a wide range of support showcasing the firm’s impressive expertise and offering."

Capsticks is committed to being the firm of choice for organisations that aim to make a difference, providing innovative and practical solutions tailored to the unique challenges of their sectors. The firm’s lawyers work together as one team with shared values of putting people first, doing the right thing, and forward thinking. This new role in the NEPO framework underscores Capsticks' dedication to supporting the public sector with comprehensive and specialised legal services.