Capsticks has announced the appointment of Kate Beech as the latest Partner in its growing Employment and Pensions team. This addition significantly enhances the firm's pensions law practice, bringing a wealth of expertise to the table. Kate Beech specialises in advising public sector bodies, employers and trustees on various aspects of pensions, including governance, changes in pensions law and policy, outsourcing, restructuring exercises, and member complaints.

Her extensive experience working across sectors such as Local Government, Emergency Services, and healthcare will further broaden the support Capsticks can offer to its diverse client base. As Partner and Head of Employment & Pensions, Victoria Watson expressed enthusiasm for the new collaboration, stating that the team looks forward to working with Kate to leverage her exceptional experience. She aims to strengthen the firm’s ability to guide clients through the intricacies of pensions challenges.

Senior Partner Rachael Heenan also voiced her delight at the growth in services, remarking on how having new partners like Kate enhances their specialist support. She emphasised that with Kate’s expertise, Capsticks will continue to focus on achieving impactful results for organisations dedicated to making a difference in their communities.

Kate will be based in Capsticks’ Manchester office, reinforcing the firm's commitment to being the legal advisers that clients want by their side, while also delivering innovative and practical solutions aligned with their core values of putting people first, doing the right thing, and maintaining a forward-thinking approach.