Capsticks expands corporate & commercial team

Capsticks is pleased to announce that Tim Dennis has joined its growing Corporate & Commercial team as a partner. Tim, an expert in commercial disputes, brings over 15 years of experience, with a particular focus on public procurement-related issues.

Throughout his career, Tim has established himself as a leading authority in procurement disputes and has been involved in numerous high-value and high-profile cases, especially those concerning NHS bodies. His experience spans across public sector procurement, with notable recent work in disputes under the Provider Selection Regime. Tim has also been active in helping clients navigate the changes introduced by the Procurement Act 2023.

Prior to joining Capsticks, Tim led the contentious procurement offering at a national firm. He will be based at Capsticks’ Leeds office, where his deep expertise will complement the firm’s existing litigation team.

Mary Mundy, Head of Procurement at Capsticks, welcomed Tim’s arrival:

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim to Capsticks. His extensive experience in procurement disputes will significantly enhance our ability to handle the most complex procurement challenges. With the Procurement Act 2023 set to transform the landscape, Tim’s knowledge will be invaluable in helping our clients understand and adapt to the changes."

Rachael Heenan, Senior Partner at Capsticks, added:

"Starting 2025 with Tim joining our Corporate & Commercial team is an exciting development. Tim’s expertise will be key as we continue to provide top-tier legal services and innovative solutions to our clients, especially those in the public sector who make a real difference in their communities."

Capsticks remains committed to being the law firm of choice for organizations that contribute positively to their communities, providing practical and forward-thinking legal advice. Tim’s appointment is part of the firm’s ongoing effort to expand its expertise and deliver exceptional legal services to its clients.