Legal Appointment

Capsticks celebrates new associates and trainees

Appointments
By

Capsticks honors 11 new associates and 13 trainees, highlighting their hard work and dedication. Congrats!

Congratulations to all the new associates and trainees at Capsticks! It's clear that a lot of hard work and dedication have gone into reaching these milestones. Here’s a quick summary of the latest achievements:

Newly Qualified Associates:

Birmingham:

  • Manaar Dayoub - Corporate & Commercial

Leeds:

  • Emma Lynch – Claims
  • Lucy Wright - Employment & Pensions
  • Sahiba Samra – Regulatory

London:

  • Mafalda Ribeiro - Corporate & Commercial
  • Martha Froy – Advisory

Winchester:

  • Alice Buchanan – Regulatory
  • Ciara Howard - Housing & Regeneration
  • Georgia Moon - Housing & Regeneration
  • Samantha Rutter - Housing Management
  • Scarlett Allen - Regulatory

New Trainees:

Birmingham:

  • Ayan Hashi - Housing Management

Leeds:

  • Luke Appleton – Advisory

London:

  • Abigail Hampden – Employment & Pensions
  • Brenda Kombe - Housing & Regeneration
  • Emma Wyllie – Employment & Pensions
  • Jayaprabhaa Shajpal - Real Estate
  • Millie Barnecut – Regulatory
  • Molly Hulme - Real Estate
  • Phoebe Murray - Housing & Regeneration
  • Sarvini Baskaran - Employment & Pensions
  • Tom Webster - Corporate & Commercial

Winchester:

  • Katie Mann – Regulatory
  • Lauren Tierney – Regulatory

It’s great to see the firm’s commitment to celebrating career milestones and fostering growth. Here’s to continued success and a bright future for all the new associates and trainees at Capsticks! 