Capsticks celebrates new associates and trainees

Congratulations to all the new associates and trainees at Capsticks! It's clear that a lot of hard work and dedication have gone into reaching these milestones. Here’s a quick summary of the latest achievements:

Newly Qualified Associates:

Birmingham:

Manaar Dayoub - Corporate & Commercial

Leeds:

Emma Lynch – Claims

Lucy Wright - Employment & Pensions

Sahiba Samra – Regulatory

London:

Mafalda Ribeiro - Corporate & Commercial

Martha Froy – Advisory

Winchester:

Alice Buchanan – Regulatory

Ciara Howard - Housing & Regeneration

Georgia Moon - Housing & Regeneration

Samantha Rutter - Housing Management

Scarlett Allen - Regulatory

New Trainees:

Birmingham:

Ayan Hashi - Housing Management

Leeds:

Luke Appleton – Advisory

London:

Abigail Hampden – Employment & Pensions

Brenda Kombe - Housing & Regeneration

Emma Wyllie – Employment & Pensions

Jayaprabhaa Shajpal - Real Estate

Millie Barnecut – Regulatory

Molly Hulme - Real Estate

Phoebe Murray - Housing & Regeneration

Sarvini Baskaran - Employment & Pensions

Tom Webster - Corporate & Commercial

Winchester:

Katie Mann – Regulatory

Lauren Tierney – Regulatory

It’s great to see the firm’s commitment to celebrating career milestones and fostering growth. Here’s to continued success and a bright future for all the new associates and trainees at Capsticks!