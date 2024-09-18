Capsticks celebrates new associates and trainees
Capsticks honors 11 new associates and 13 trainees, highlighting their hard work and dedication. Congrats!
Congratulations to all the new associates and trainees at Capsticks! It's clear that a lot of hard work and dedication have gone into reaching these milestones. Here’s a quick summary of the latest achievements:
Newly Qualified Associates:
Birmingham:
- Manaar Dayoub - Corporate & Commercial
Leeds:
- Emma Lynch – Claims
- Lucy Wright - Employment & Pensions
- Sahiba Samra – Regulatory
London:
- Mafalda Ribeiro - Corporate & Commercial
- Martha Froy – Advisory
Winchester:
- Alice Buchanan – Regulatory
- Ciara Howard - Housing & Regeneration
- Georgia Moon - Housing & Regeneration
- Samantha Rutter - Housing Management
- Scarlett Allen - Regulatory
New Trainees:
Birmingham:
- Ayan Hashi - Housing Management
Leeds:
- Luke Appleton – Advisory
London:
- Abigail Hampden – Employment & Pensions
- Brenda Kombe - Housing & Regeneration
- Emma Wyllie – Employment & Pensions
- Jayaprabhaa Shajpal - Real Estate
- Millie Barnecut – Regulatory
- Molly Hulme - Real Estate
- Phoebe Murray - Housing & Regeneration
- Sarvini Baskaran - Employment & Pensions
- Tom Webster - Corporate & Commercial
Winchester:
- Katie Mann – Regulatory
- Lauren Tierney – Regulatory
It’s great to see the firm’s commitment to celebrating career milestones and fostering growth. Here’s to continued success and a bright future for all the new associates and trainees at Capsticks!