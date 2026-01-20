Capsticks is starting the new year with the addition of Aneeqa Kisil, who joins as a Legal Director to lead the firm’s Commercial Technology offering. As an experienced commercial solicitor specialising in technology contracts, Aneeqa transitions from DAC Beachcroft, bringing with her a robust understanding of clients' needs. Her strategic advice is aimed at delivering high-value, complex solutions across various sectors, including healthcare, local government, financial services, and real estate.

Aneeqa’s expertise is expected to significantly broaden the support that Capsticks can provide to clients exploring innovative technological solutions. In a world characterised by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and technology, her insights will be particularly valuable. “Aneeqa will be based in the firm’s Leeds office, supporting our clients throughout the country,” emphasised the firm’s commitment to providing comprehensive legal services.

Mary Mundy, Partner and Head of the Commercial Team in Leeds, remarked, “We are delighted to welcome Aneeqa to Capsticks, enhancing our commercial technology offering to clients. Aneeqa brings a wealth of experience to the role and will be able to support our clients who are looking at innovative ways to deliver services, adopting technical solutions and considering the use of artificial intelligence.”

Rachael Heenan, Senior Partner at Capsticks, added, “Our Corporate & Commercial team is growing from strength to strength as we expand the specialist support we can provide to our clients, with the addition of Aneeqa. With her expertise, Capsticks will continue to be go-to advisors for organisations that work to make a difference in the communities that they serve.”

Capsticks remains dedicated to being the preferred legal partner for organisations striving for meaningful impact. The firm’s purpose is clear: to be the legal advisers clients trust, offering innovative and practical solutions to address the unique challenges of their sectors. By fostering collaboration and adhering to shared values—putting people first, doing the right thing, and embracing forward-thinking—the firm is well-positioned for continued growth and client satisfaction in the ever-evolving legal landscape.