Campbell Forsyth appointed to Civil Procedure Rule Committee

The Lord Chancellor has appointed Campbell Forsyth as a legally qualified member to the Civil Procedure Rule Committee (CPRC), effective from 6 December 2024 until 5 December 2027.

The CPRC, a non-departmental public body established under the Civil Procedure Act 1997 (CPA 1997), is responsible for formulating rules governing the practice and procedure in the Civil Division of the Court of Appeal, the High Court, and County Courts. Legally qualified members like Forsyth are appointed by the Lord Chancellor to provide their expertise in shaping the rules that guide the civil justice system.

Forsyth is a qualified solicitor and has been a Partner at Mishcon de Reya LLP since 2021, where he leads the patent litigation practice and integrated patent attorney team. In addition to his role at Mishcon de Reya, he was appointed as a Deputy High Court Judge in the Chancery Division in 2021 and has served as a Deputy District Judge on the South East circuit since 2018.

His appointment is expected to enhance the CPRC’s work, particularly given his broad legal expertise and experience in high-level litigation and judicial roles. The appointment aligns with the Governance Code on Public Appointments and is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments.