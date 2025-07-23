Employment solicitor Shahrzad Seifi, having endured multiple miscarriages, is advocating for enhanced legal rights for bereaved parents in the UK. Following her own harrowing experiences of pregnancy loss, Shahrzad is pushing for a significant policy change, specifically aimed at those who suffer miscarriages before 24 weeks. Her campaign is part of a broader initiative that includes a petition advocating for two weeks of paid statutory leave for parents who face pre-24 week pregnancy loss.

After the government announced plans for unpaid bereavement leave for all parents following their child's death, Shahrzad expressed disappointment at the inadequate provisions. She highlighted the emotional and physical complexities of each loss, stating “Each of my losses was different, and each carried its own emotional and physical complexities, but each one required time and space to heal away from the workplace.”

Shahrzad's personal journey includes two miscarriages followed by the birth of a healthy daughter and another miscarriage before having a son. Currently, legal leave is available for stillbirths beyond 24 weeks and for children under 18, but many mothers who experience earlier pregnancy loss find themselves without the necessary support, often resorting to sick leave or unpaid time off. She noted, “Because there is no legal provision for these women, they are forced to share their intimate and personal experiences with their employer in order to get time off.”

Shahrzad further asserted that “This shouldn’t be the case. Pregnancy loss is not a sickness with a clear set of symptoms. We know that one in four pregnancies ends in a miscarriage. The current approach in employment law is to ignore it. Change is long overdue.”

Anticipated amendments to the Employment Rights Bill may grant parents the right to take leave after pregnancy loss at any stage, but the likelihood of this leave being paid remains uncertain. While the wider legal framework lags, Shahrzad's employer, Magara Law, has proactively implemented its own leave policies supporting parents through such tragedies. Founder Roy Magara commented, “We are proud to be supporting Shahrzad in this deeply personal mission to improve support for parents going through the most difficult of times.”

Shahrzad, who now enjoys a successful career and the joy of her two healthy children aged 12 and 8, emphasised the potential benefits of legal changes for both employees and employers. “This change would not only benefit employees, but it would help employers retain staff who often struggle to return to work and leave the workforce altogether,” she remarked.

Expressing pride in working for a compassionate employer, she added, “I feel proud and fortunate to be working for a firm who do not need to wait for the law to be changed to show compassion to their employees.” Shahrzad believes that open dialogue about these issues is critical and stated that “Change starts with talking about these issues, and every voice counts.”