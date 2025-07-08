The High Court has dismissed a judicial review challenge to Cambridgeshire County Council's traffic regulation order establishing a bus gate on Mill Road Bridge in Cambridge. The ruling, delivered by Mrs Justice Lang on 8 July 2025, reinforces local authorities' discretionary powers in traffic management whilst highlighting the boundaries of judicial intervention in planning decisions.

Emma Rose, acting individually and as Chair of the Friends of Mill Road Bridge 2, brought the challenge against the City of Cambridge (Mill Road) (Bus Gate) Order 2024. The order, implemented on 11 October 2024 under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, prohibits private vehicles from crossing the Mill Road Bridge, permitting only buses, emergency vehicles, and cyclists.

Challenge grounds and arguments

The claimant's case centred on alleged unreasonableness in the Council's decision-making process, arguing that the traffic regulation order was based on misinterpreted facts and inadequate consultation. Rose contended that the Council's Statement of Reasons failed to reflect actual traffic patterns and safety outcomes, instead relying on aspirational projections rather than concrete evidence.

Central to the challenge was the Council's treatment of community opposition, including a petition signed by over 1,650 people organised by local traders' associations. The claimant argued that this substantial opposition was insufficiently considered during the decision-making process, undermining the consultation's validity.

Rose further alleged that the Council had committed legal errors by failing to properly balance competing interests and by not adequately addressing the economic impact on local businesses. She claimed the consultation process was procedurally flawed and substantively inadequate, failing to meet the standards required under the 1996 Regulations.

Council's defence and evidence

Cambridgeshire County Council defended its decision by presenting comprehensive traffic management data, including evidence from previous traffic restriction trials and projections for improved air quality and public safety. The Council argued that its consultation process met all statutory requirements and that the decision fell within its legitimate discretionary powers.

The Council's evidence demonstrated a systematic approach to traffic management, incorporating data analysis and expert assessments of the likely impact of the bus gate. Officials emphasised that the order formed part of a broader traffic management strategy designed to improve public transport efficiency and reduce congestion in the city centre.

Judicial analysis and ruling

Mrs Justice Lang found that the Council had adequately fulfilled its statutory obligations under the relevant regulations. The court determined that the consultation process was both procedurally correct and substantively sufficient, rejecting arguments that community opposition had been improperly disregarded.

The judgement emphasised that local authorities possess significant discretion in making traffic regulation decisions, and such determinations are not easily overturned absent clear legal error. Justice Lang noted that whilst community concerns are important considerations, they must be balanced against broader policy objectives and technical assessments.

The court stressed that planning judgements remain within the local authority's remit, not for judicial determination on their merits. This distinction between legal process and policy substance proved crucial in the case's outcome.

Legal implications

The ruling reinforces established principles regarding judicial review of local authority decision-making, particularly in traffic management contexts. It demonstrates the courts' reluctance to substitute their judgement for that of elected local authorities on policy matters, provided proper procedures have been followed.

The decision also clarifies the standard of consultation required for traffic regulation orders, establishing that substantial community opposition does not automatically invalidate an order if proper consultation procedures have been observed. This provides important guidance for future traffic management decisions across local authorities.

The dismissal of the challenge represents a significant moment in the evolving relationship between community participation in local governance and the legal frameworks governing administrative decision-making. It underscores the importance of following correct procedures whilst acknowledging the inherent tensions between local democratic participation and expert-led policy implementation.