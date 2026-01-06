Tim Jones and Katherine Moyse, solicitors at Enable Law, are urging for immediate improvements in the spinal injury care system that they believe is failing many individuals. Highlighting the struggles faced by their clients, they claim “they are being let down by fragmented spinal injury care” which is undermining the recovery process after life-altering accidents. Advocating for a comprehensive overhaul of current services, they express a desire for lifelong healthcare support that allows those with spinal injuries “a pathway to live their lives to the full.”

Their call to action coincides with a campaign led by the Spinal Injuries Association (SIA), which has delivered a petition to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, seeking an end to the “postcode lottery” in spinal injury care. The SIA is pushing for the implementation of findings from an All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) report titled ‘Fragmented to Coordinated: Building a National Strategy for Spinal Cord Injury’. This impactful report sheds light on the struggles of thousands living with spinal cord injuries who are encountering an unequal recovery system.

Tim, who supported the report's Westminster launch, stated “We’re right behind the Spinal Injuries Association because the charity is determined to fix a broken system which is failing too many of our clients.” He further explained that clients often feel lost after initially receiving superb NHS treatment for injuries they did not cause themselves. “They display admirable bravery and determination as they try to re-build their lives,” he continued, lamenting the disjointed care that follows.

The APPG’s report reveals staggering statistics, noting that 105,000 individuals in the UK live with spinal cord injuries, often subject to inconsistent hospital discharge plans, inadequate housing, and uneven access to psychological support. Katherine added, “We know from speaking to Enable Law clients who have sustained debilitating spinal cord injuries that there is a lot to be desired when it comes to care and rehabilitation.” The consequences can be devastating, sometimes leading to clients returning to hospitals due to mismanagement of their injuries, a reality that burdens both the individuals and the already-stretched NHS.

Estimates indicate that someone’s life is irrevocably changed by a spinal cord injury every two hours in the UK, with many experiencing permanent paralysis and chronic pain. The SIA reports that only one in five individuals receive specialised rehabilitation at a spinal centre, leading the majority to face insufficient support.

In light of these critical findings, the APPG pushes for a national spinal cord injury strategy that ensures coordinated care through the rehabilitation process, work opportunities, community care, and comprehensive data and research efforts. “I’ve heard from clinicians, researchers, charities, and most importantly people living with SCI,” said Middlesbrough MP Andy McDonald, Chair of the APPG for Spinal Cord Injury. “Their message is clear: the system is failing them. What should be a pathway of recovery has become a maze of delay, fragmentation, and inequality.”

As reported data suggests approximately 4,400 new spinal cord injuries occur annually, Enable Law encourages individuals in the South West grappling with spinal injuries, along with their families and carers, to reach out for support. The firm’s specialist lawyers stand ready to assist individuals in navigating their treatment and rehabilitation needs effectively.