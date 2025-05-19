Philip Edwards, a serious injury lawyer from Clarke Willmott LLP, has expressed approval of the UK Government’s plans for a new assessment of e-scooter trials. He stresses the importance of implementing stronger regulations on these electric vehicles following alarming statistics on accidents. Since 2019, there have been 47 reported deaths related to e-scooter incidents, alongside a troubling estimate of 1.2 million illegally operated e-scooters on UK roads.

While the results of this new consultation are not expected until May 2026, Edwards believes that timely action is crucial. He notes that an initial consultation was conducted in 2021 and published in 2022, but the previous government failed to take necessary steps afterward. Transport Minister Lord Hendy has indicated that evidence from the forthcoming assessment will inform future legislation aimed at improving safety for e-scooter users and the public alike.

In expressing his views, Philip Edwards stated: “E-scooter use is great on all sorts of levels, not least the benefits to the environment – and use of them should be encouraged, but in a responsible way - it just needs to be safe and there must be proper compensation for the victims of irresponsible users.” He advocates for regulation concerning scooter types, power capabilities, and the qualifications of riders.

He further emphasises the need for adequate enforcement resources, stressing that dangerous scooters and reckless drivers must be removed from roads. Edwards also raised the critical issue of compensation claims for victims involved in accidents, remarking: “Accidents will happen and no innocent, seriously injured victim of an accident involving an e-scooter should be left without the ability to obtain compensation for their losses and to maximise their rehabilitation and recovery.”

With safety concerns extended to potential battery fires on e-scooters and e-bikes, the road ahead may be long until comprehensive legislation is enacted. Edwards highlighted the need for immediate safety measures and indicated that this new consultation is merely the first step. He has dedicated over two decades to representing clients dealing with life-changing injuries or the loss of loved ones due to negligence.

“The immense personal tragedy of these events never diminishes – whatever we can all do to support each other to prevent these tragedies from occurring should be done,” he concluded, underscoring the human impact of e-scooterrelated accidents.