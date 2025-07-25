The Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration (ICIBI) has initiated an inspection focusing on the refusals and cancellations of permission to enter the UK. This process seeks to gather evidence from individuals who have either knowledge or first-hand experience regarding these matters. As the Independent Chief Inspector, I am inviting contributions that could significantly inform this inspection. I welcome insights not only on the operational effectiveness of currently implemented practices but also anecdotes regarding what is functioning well and what may require improvement.

Areas of interest for this inspection include various components of the border control process, such as “the role of Border Force officers in refusing and cancelling permission to enter the UK at airports, seaports and juxtaposed controls.” Additionally, the efficiency, effectiveness, and consistency of existing practices will be scrutinised. The inspection will also consider the effects of carrier checks on both organisations and travellers, as well as the implications of digitising border processes, particularly on the capability of Border Force officers to identify cases that necessitate refusal or cancellation.

The call for evidence is not limited to these topics, and submissions that discuss other relevant issues are highly encouraged. The information gathered will play a crucial role in determining the specific scope and focus of the impending inspection. This call will remain open until 20 August 2025.

It is important to note that any information submitted may be quoted in the final report, but the ICIBI has a practice of anonymising sources and examples as much as possible to protect the identity of contributors. The Chief Inspector is particularly interested in hearing narratives from those who have experienced refusals and cancellations of permission to enter the UK, as long as such cases illustrate larger systemic issues. For those wishing to participate, please click here to email your submission to the Independent Chief Inspector. Be advised that the ICIBI's statutory remit does not encompass individual case investigations or asylum application decisions, as these remain under the jurisdiction of the Home Office.