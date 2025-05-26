Cadwalader has enhanced its London capabilities with the addition of Rebecca Crowley, a prominent lawyer in the infrastructure finance sector, who joins as a partner. Known for her extensive expertise in cross-border acquisition financing, Rebecca brings a wealth of experience handling various asset classes, including digital infrastructure and energy transactions. Her list of clients includes sponsors, corporate borrowers, and a range of lenders, such as infrastructure funds, bank lenders, institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and pension funds.

Cadwalader’s Managing Partner Pat Quinn expressed enthusiasm about Crowley's joining, stating, “We’re excited to welcome Rebecca to our firm. Her practice is synergistic with a range of our strengths in London, which we feel will be of great value to our clients.” This sentiment is echoed by Wes Misson, Chair of the Finance Group at Cadwalader, who remarked, “The European infrastructure finance market intersects with the areas where we excel in London, including private credit, fund finance, corporate, capital markets, securitization and derivatives, and restructuring and special situations.”

Rebecca has been acknowledged as a “Rising Star” in Infrastructure finance by The Legal 500 UK annually since 2021 and joins Cadwalader from a major global law firm’s London office, where she has practised since 2015. Her strategic hire follows other notable lateral partner additions at Cadwalader’s London office over the last three years, strengthening the firm’s transactional capabilities.

“I am very excited to be joining Cadwalader,” Rebecca said. “The firm has a fantastic reputation in the market and, by adding my experience and skillset to their existing deep bench of lawyers across the financial markets, I believe the proposition is an excellent choice for clients seeking innovative financing solutions for their infrastructure assets.” This move is expected to enhance Cadwalader's existing array of finance specialisations in both the UK and US markets.