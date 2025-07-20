Cadwalader has added Edward Holmes, a leading leveraged finance lawyer, as a partner in the firm’s London office. “We’re delighted to welcome Ed to our firm,” said Cadwalader Managing Partner Pat Quinn. “Ed’s broad-based cross-border financing experience, including his significant background in high-yield bonds, will be valuable to our clients and further strengthen our related corporate and restructuring practices in London.” Ed advises underwriters, institutional lenders and private credit funds on large-cap and mid-cap cross-border financings. His work includes broadly syndicated term loans (under both New York and English law), private credit facilities, holdco PIK and other subordinated instruments, bridge-to-bond structures and liability management transactions. Ed’s practice also includes significant high-yield bond experience. He has been ranked in “Capital Markets: High-Yield Products” by Chambers UK since 2023 and, earlier this year, was named a “Next Generation Partner” in the “Capital Markets: High-Yield” category by The Legal 500 UK. Ed joins Cadwalader from the London office of a major global law firm, where he served as a partner in its global finance practice.

Cadwalader Finance Group Chair Wes Misson said, “We’re really excited about the ways in which Ed can elevate our leveraged finance and private credit practice. His strengths will deepen our trans‐Atlantic offering to clients. Additionally, Ed’s high‐yield and large‐cap experience greatly broadens our overall financing capabilities for our clients, who consistently turn to us for optimal financing strategies. Finally, his practice will complement key areas, including corporate and restructuring, the synergies of which are important to our clients in the US and UK.” Ed is the latest strategic lateral partner hire in Cadwalader’s London office over the last three years, joining other transactional practitioners such as Smridhi Gulati, Bevis Metcalfe and Matt Smith (Leveraged Finance and Private Credit); Bron Jones, Doug Murning and Matt Worth (Fund Finance); and Rebecca Crowley (Infrastructure Finance), among others. “I am thrilled to join Cadwalader,” Ed said. “The firm is becoming a key player in leveraged finance, private credit, corporate and restructuring work, and I believe my experience will complement a growing London team. I can’t wait to get started and work with my new colleagues.”