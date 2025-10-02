Cadwalader has announced the addition of Andro Atlaga as a partner in its Leveraged Finance and Private Credit practice based in London. Andro joins the firm with a wealth of experience advising both issuer and underwriter clients, as well as alternative capital investors, on international capital markets and complex cross-border leveraged finance transactions with a special emphasis on high-yield bond financings. His role includes providing counsel on debt liability management, restructurings, initial public offerings, and U.S. securities law matters.

Pat Quinn, the Managing Partner of Cadwalader, expressed enthusiasm about Andro’s arrival, stating “We’re excited to welcome Andro to our firm. His blend of experience in international capital markets and cross-border leveraged finance transactions complements our existing team in a number of areas that are increasingly valuable to our clients.”

Wes Misson, Chair of the Cadwalader Finance Group, added, “Andro joining our Finance practice will further the growth of our firm’s Leveraged Finance and Private Credit team. Additionally, his high-yield bond and debt liability management expertise matches perfectly with our recent investments in Capital Solutions and Special Situations.”

Before joining Cadwalader, Andro practiced in the leveraged finance group of another major law firm in London. His reputation in the industry is acknowledged in the 2025 Legal 500 UK’s Finance: High Yield market report, where he was praised for being “on top of every detail and completely committed to quality deal execution.”

Andro is the seventh new partner to join Cadwalader’s London team this year, contributing to a total of ten new partners firmwide, following the recent appointments of other notable professionals across various finance disciplines.

“I’m delighted to join Cadwalader,” said Andro. “I believe there are some exciting opportunities to collaborate across private capital, leveraged finance, high-yield debt and restructuring to advance our clients’ strategic goals. I am looking forward to getting started with my new colleagues and with Ed Holmes, who I’ve had the privilege to work with previously.”