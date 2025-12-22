Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP has announced the elevation of 24 lawyers to partner, special counsel, and counsel, effective January 1, 2026. Pat Quinn, Co-Managing Partner of Cadwalader, expressed excitement about the promotions, stating “We’re thrilled to share this news. The past year has been one of the most successful in our firm’s storied 233-year history. Our strong performance is thanks to the extraordinary talent that Cadwalader has long been known for. Our new partners, special counsel and counsel will carry forward this legacy.” Wes Misson, also a Co-Managing Partner, emphasised the firm's commitment to its people, stating “Cadwalader remains the premier destination for elite lawyers to thrive and achieve winning results for clients who trust us to handle their most important and complex matters. These 24 new senior lawyers, coupled with the over 95 new attorneys who have joined our firm in 2025, underscores that we are a people business, and people are and will always be Cadwalader’s greatest asset.”

The new partners include lawyers from various specialisations and offices. Peter Bariso, based in New York, focuses on corporate transactional matters, while Jack Kelly in London advises on the structuring of real estate funds. David Kiernan, also in London, specialises in capital markets transactions with an emphasis on structured finance. Ryan Leverone and Katie McShane, both in New York, represent clients in diverse financing transactions, while Matthew Peters, located in London, works on corporate real estate and private equity matters. Notable other promotions include Jodie Valler-Feltham who advises on corporate transactions across various sectors.

The firm also promoted new special counsel and counsel, including Michael Altman, who focuses on commercial mortgage-backed securitisation transactions in New York, and Jordan Ballard in Charlotte, who represents banks in subscription-based finance transactions. Michael Ena and Michelle Gellman, both in New York, specialise in derivatives and complex structured finance, while Eunji Jo, based in Charlotte, advises on real estate loans.

This robust promotion round reflects Cadwalader's commitment to fostering talent and enhancing its service offerings in a rapidly evolving legal landscape. As the firm looks toward the future, the new promotions are expected to boost its capabilities across various practice areas, enhancing its reputation as a leader in the legal sector.