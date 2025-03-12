Cabinet Office wins appeal over Covid-19 face mask policy minutes

Introduction

The First-tier Tribunal (General Regulatory Chamber) has ruled in favour of the Cabinet Office in a significant case concerning the disclosure of minutes related to the decision-making process for mandatory face mask policies during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Tribunal's decision to allow the appeal has reinforced the principle of cabinet collective responsibility and the confidentiality of ministerial communications.

Background

The case arose from an information request made by Michael Conway, seeking the minutes of meetings where the UK Government finalised policies to make face masks mandatory on public transport and in shops during the pandemic. The Cabinet Office initially claimed that the information was not held, but later acknowledged its existence, citing exemptions under the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA) to refuse disclosure.

Arguments and Evidence

The Cabinet Office argued that the minutes were exempt from disclosure under FOIA section 35(1)(b), which protects ministerial communications. It emphasised the importance of maintaining the confidentiality of cabinet discussions to preserve collective responsibility and effective government decision-making. The Information Commissioner, however, contended that there was an exceptionally weighty public interest in disclosing the information, given the impact of the Covid-19 measures on the public.

Tribunal's Decision

The Tribunal, led by Judge Hughes, agreed with the Cabinet Office, highlighting the constitutional significance of cabinet confidentiality. The Tribunal noted that the public interest in understanding the decision-making process was already served by other forms of accountability, including parliamentary scrutiny and the ongoing Covid-19 Inquiry. It concluded that the potential harm to government functioning outweighed the benefits of disclosure.

Implications

This decision underscores the delicate balance between transparency and the need to protect the confidentiality of government deliberations. It reaffirms the principle that while transparency is crucial, certain aspects of government decision-making require confidentiality to ensure frank discussions and effective policy development.

Conclusion

The Tribunal's ruling is a significant affirmation of the importance of cabinet collective responsibility and the protection of ministerial communications. It highlights the challenges in balancing transparency with the need for confidential government deliberations, particularly in the context of unprecedented public health measures.

