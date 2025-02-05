Butcher & Barlow welcomes new solicitors

Akbar Raza joins the Commercial Property department, while Isobel Earnshaw strengthens the Family Law team.

Isobel qualified as a solicitor in August 2023 and specialises in Family Law with a particular focus on public law and care proceedings. Her previous experience working with local authorities equips her with valuable insight into complex care proceedings. At Butcher & Barlow, Isobel will continue her work in public law while also expanding her experience in private children matters.

Isobel said: “Butcher & Barlow’s reputation for a supportive and friendly working environment was a major draw for me. Working alongside a large and experienced Family Law team is incredibly motivating, and I look forward to tackling the challenges and variety that this area of law brings.”

Akbar, with one year post-qualifying experience, was previously at Rowlinsons Solicitors in Runcorn and is a graduate of Liverpool John Moores University. He chose to join Butcher & Barlow to take advantage of the firm’s strong mentorship programme and career growth opportunities.

Working within the Commercial Property department, Akbar is eager to expand his expertise and contribute to the team.

Akbar said: “Joining Butcher & Barlow is an exciting step in my career. The firm’s commitment to professional development and its collaborative culture really stood out to me. I’m thrilled to be part of a team that values mentorship and innovation in the legal profession.”

Senior Partner Jonathan Aldersley welcomed the new additions, saying: “We are delighted to have Akbar and Isobel join our team at the Bury office. Akbar’s expertise in Commercial Property and Isobel’s passion for Family Law make them both fantastic assets to Butcher & Barlow. Their drive and dedication align perfectly with our firm’s commitment to excellence, and we look forward to supporting their professional growth.”