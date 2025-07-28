Butcher & Barlow welcomes new conveyancer
Leading North West law firm Butcher & Barlow has appointed Simon Healey as a Licensed Conveyancer at its Bramhall office
Simon brings over 11 years of expertise, having previously led the conveyancing department at BBH Legal Services, where he combined management duties with client work, and spent a decade at Conveyancing Direct, known for his efficient service. Reflecting on his move, Simon said “Having Butcher & Barlow on the other side of transactions has always been a pleasure. They’re known for being straightforward, collaborative and easy to deal with so I’m excited to now be part of the team. In previous roles, I was moving further away from direct client contact, which I really missed. What attracted me to Butcher & Barlow is the chance to get back to that day-to-day involvement, working closely with clients and genuinely making a difference. The hands-on approach here is exactly what I was looking for.” This appointment underscores Butcher & Barlow’s ongoing commitment to deliver practical and personal service to its clients. Senior Partner Jonathan Aldersley added “We’re delighted to welcome Simon to Butcher & Barlow. His depth of experience and real passion for client service make him a great fit for the team. We know how important it is for clients to have someone approachable, responsive, and proactive handling their transaction, and that’s exactly what Simon brings.”