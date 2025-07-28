Simon brings over 11 years of expertise, having previously led the conveyancing department at BBH Legal Services, where he combined management duties with client work, and spent a decade at Conveyancing Direct, known for his efficient service. Reflecting on his move, Simon said “Having Butcher & Barlow on the other side of transactions has always been a pleasure. They’re known for being straightforward, collaborative and easy to deal with so I’m excited to now be part of the team. In previous roles, I was moving further away from direct client contact, which I really missed. What attracted me to Butcher & Barlow is the chance to get back to that day-to-day involvement, working closely with clients and genuinely making a difference. The hands-on approach here is exactly what I was looking for.” This appointment underscores Butcher & Barlow’s ongoing commitment to deliver practical and personal service to its clients. Senior Partner Jonathan Aldersley added “We’re delighted to welcome Simon to Butcher & Barlow. His depth of experience and real passion for client service make him a great fit for the team. We know how important it is for clients to have someone approachable, responsive, and proactive handling their transaction, and that’s exactly what Simon brings.”