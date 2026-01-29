Leading North West law firm Butcher & Barlow has reinforced its property offering and regional presence by appointing Kelly Myatt from Talbots. Kelly joins with extensive experience in commercial, residential, and agricultural property, which enhances the firm’s multi-disciplinary service capabilities, allowing clients to benefit from a single trusted adviser across various property matters. Based at the firm’s Sutton Weaver office, her appointment is key in strengthening Butcher & Barlow’s footprint in Cheshire, supporting the firm’s ongoing growth in the area.

“Culture was the deciding factor for me. Having spent all my career at one firm before my move, Butcher & Barlow has a real sense of stability, with Partners who have built long careers here and a clear commitment to doing things the right way,” Kelly stated regarding her new role. She expressed a strong desire to work in an environment where relationships matter, both with colleagues and clients. Additionally, she values the opportunity to leverage her comprehensive experience in offering cohesive advice across property sectors, as this approach aligns closely with her professional philosophy.

Kelly’s career trajectory demonstrates a robust record of leadership, having previously served as a department head and shareholder at Tinsdills, which was recently acquired by Talbots. This background adds valuable depth to Butcher & Barlow’s leadership team and underscores the firm’s dedication to cultivating and retaining senior talent capable of managing complex client portfolios while fostering long-term growth.

Jonathan Aldersley, Senior Partner at Butcher & Barlow, remarked, “Attracting and retaining the right people is fundamental to our strategy. We prioritise cultural fit, long-term commitment, and shared values because that’s what underpins stability for our clients and our teams. Kelly’s appointment reflects that approach perfectly. Her breadth of property expertise and leadership experience make her a real asset to the Firm and to our clients across Cheshire and beyond.”