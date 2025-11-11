Leading North West law firm Butcher & Barlow has announced the appointment of Kate Wilson and Tom Jones, both of whom previously worked at Talbots Law. With Kate bringing over ten years of experience in commercial and agricultural property development and Tom being a recent qualified solicitor specialising in the same fields, their inclusion represents a meaningful enhancement to the firm’s already highly regarded team. Speaking about her transition to Butcher & Barlow, Kate stated, “Butcher & Barlow has a strong reputation across the region for the quality of its work and the calibre of its people. Since joining the Firm it’s clear to me that the team’s strength lies in its deep knowledge, supportive culture, and commitment to achieving the best outcomes for clients. I’m excited to be joining a firm with such momentum, and I’m looking forward to contributing to that success.” Tom echoed her sentiments, saying, “The team has been incredibly welcoming. The culture and structure here make it easy to share knowledge and develop professionally. It’s clear that Butcher & Barlow is serious about investing in its people and building long-term client relationships, and I’m looking forward to playing my part.”

Both solicitors will work under the guidance of Rebecca Jepson, head of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Team, who has ensured a smooth integration process for the new recruits. Their addition comes as the department experiences growth, expanding its agri-commercial services and thereby solidifying its standing in the regional legal landscape. Rebecca remarked, “We’re delighted to welcome Kate and Tom to the firm. Their expertise and enthusiasm complement our existing team perfectly. Attracting talented lawyers who share our values and commitment to client service ensures we continue to deliver exceptional legal support to the agricultural community.”