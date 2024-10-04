This website uses cookies

Legal Announcement

Butcher & Barlow announces strategic merger with Leigh Firm Heyman & Co

Announcements
By

The merger is set to enhance both firms' offerings, combining their strengths to provide clients with an even wider range of services

Butcher & Barlow, a leading North West Legal 500 law firm, has announced its merger with Heyman & Co, a respected Leigh-based firm specialising in residential property, Wills, and probate.

All current Heyman & Co staff will remain with the firm, ensuring continuity for clients while benefiting from the expanded resources and expertise of Butcher & Barlow.

Jonathan Aldersley, Senior Partner at Butcher & Barlow, said, “This merger represents a significant opportunity for Butcher & Barlow to expand our presence in the region. We look forward to integrating Heyman & Co’s expertise into our existing offerings to deliver even greater value to our clients.”

Karen Baker, Managing Partner at Heyman & Co, added, “This partnership brings tremendous opportunities for both our clients and staff. Joining forces with Butcher & Barlow ensures that our clients continue to receive trusted legal advice with the support of additional resources.”

The merger increases Butcher & Barlow’s regional presence to 12 offices, reinforcing their commitment to growth and client service excellence.