Butcher & Barlow announces promotions

Butcher & Barlow, a leading Legal 500 firm with 11 offices, has announced a series of promotions and new hires as part of its ongoing growth strategy. These developments reflect the firm’s dedication to nurturing talent and enhancing its legal services.

Among the key announcements is the addition of Lewis Coffey to the Commercial Property team at the Sutton Weaver office. Coffey, a recent graduate from Manchester University, qualified as a Solicitor in June 2024. His decision to join Butcher & Barlow was influenced by the firm’s strong reputation and professionalism.

The firm also celebrated the qualification of George Flanders, Remi Kelly, and Tom Travis as Solicitors, marking their successful transition after years of hard work and dedication. Additionally, Ella Holland and Hannah Sharrock have been promoted from Paralegals to Trainee Solicitors, and Ella Richardson was promoted to Apprentice Paralegal.

Butcher & Barlow also recognised the achievements of Thomas Sedley, who has been promoted to Associate after joining the firm as a trainee and qualifying in 2020.

New Trainee Solicitors joining the firm include Annabel Jones, Emily Scott, and Lorrain Saqualiyan, alongside Harry Aldersley, who joins as an Apprentice Paralegal, and Abigail Mosely as a Paralegal, with plans to begin her training contract in September 2025.

Jonathan Aldersley, Senior Partner at Butcher & Barlow, expressed his pride in the firm’s ongoing expansion:

"It’s always pleasing to see our team grow with the addition of new talent and the promotion of staff. At Butcher & Barlow, we believe in investing in our people and creating an environment where they can thrive. We look forward to benefiting from all of their contributions as we continue to build on our reputation for excellence."

These developments further strengthen Butcher & Barlow’s ability to provide high-quality legal services across the North West and beyond.