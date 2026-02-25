Burness Paull has reaffirmed its dedication to exceptional knowledge, training, and client service with the recent appointment of Tim Dale to the newly created role of knowledge and client service partner. Dale brings with him a decade of experience leading and growing a knowledge function in an international law firm. His responsibilities will include enhancing all aspects of Burness Paull’s knowledge and learning frameworks, ensuring that the skills and expertise of the firm’s personnel develop in tandem with legal changes, evolving industry best practices, and the dynamic commercial needs of clients.

Dale will also focus on evaluating the impact of artificial intelligence on legal advice delivery and identifying AI-powered solutions that can improve efficiency and client service. This new role is notably distinguished as a partner-level position within the legal industry, reflecting Burness Paull’s commitment to fostering a culture of learning and continual development in its pursuit to be the leading law firm operating in and from Scotland.

Peter Lawson, chair at Burness Paull, expressed that “the appointment of Tim is an important milestone in our strategy. Our goal of being the leading law firm operating in and from Scotland can only be fulfilled by attracting outstanding talent and equipping them with the tools and ongoing learning required to advise on the business-critical, complex matters for which our clients look to us.” He further acknowledged Dale’s stature, stating, “Tim is one of the UK legal industry’s foremost knowledge leaders. That we are welcoming him to the firm as a partner reflects his considerable expertise and the firm’s commitment to further elevating our knowledge and client service, at a time when AI is reshaping the landscape.”

Dale himself noted, “I am excited to be joining such a highly regarded firm and look forward to working with my new colleagues as we strive for continuous improvement in the service we provide to our diverse range of clients operating across the globe.”