Previously a partner at Macfarlanes, Usher is recognised for his expertise in competition compliance, merger clearance, and complex regulatory challenges, particularly in the financial services sector. Peter Lawson, chair at Burness Paull, expressed confidence in Usher’s capabilities, stating that “Tom is a true UK market leader in competition law and his appointment will enable us to advise clients with absolute confidence on transactions and other matters with complex competition issues.” Usher echoed the firm's reputation, saying “I was attracted to Burness Paull for the quality of the team’s work and the strong position the firm has established in the market.” His addition underscores Burness Paull’s dedication to providing exceptional legal counsel amid the evolving competition landscape, aligning with governmental efforts to boost investment and economic growth. As businesses face dynamic trading conditions, Usher’s deep knowledge will be invaluable for clients navigating these challenges.