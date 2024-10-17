Burlingtons appoints Leonard Scudder

London-based law firm Burlingtons is excited to announce the appointment of Leonard Scudder as the new Head of Litigation. This strategic move aims to bolster the firm’s expertise in commercial litigation, reputation protection, and international arbitration. Scudder's extensive background and proven track record make him a valuable addition to the firm.

Recognised for his ability to obtain urgent injunctive relief across various sectors, Leonard Scudder has established himself as a leading litigator. His innovative strategies have consistently enabled him to meet clients’ objectives and expectations, whether representing claimants or defendants.

Before joining Burlingtons, Scudder served as a Dispute Resolution Partner at Knights and previously held a Partner position at Berkeley Rowe, where he dedicated a significant portion of his practice to handling arbitration and insolvency work in the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Over the past decade, Scudder has been involved in numerous high-profile cases, representing ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals, businesses, and start-ups across diverse sectors, including music and oil and gas. His wide-ranging experience equips him to navigate complex legal challenges in both the UK and international arenas.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Scudder stated, “I am delighted to be stepping into my new role as the Head of Litigation at Burlingtons, where the firm and I are equally committed to continuing the growth of the department and finding innovative and effective solutions for clients.”

Deborah Mills, Senior Partner and Owner of Burlingtons, echoed Scudder’s sentiments, remarking, “We are so pleased to welcome Leonard to Burlingtons. He brings such broad expertise in litigation matters and will undoubtedly prove a vital component of our cross-disciplinary offering to individuals and businesses.”

With Leonard Scudder at the helm of its litigation department, Burlingtons is poised for continued growth and success, enhancing its ability to provide comprehensive legal solutions tailored to the needs of its clients.