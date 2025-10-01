Independent UK law firm Burges Salmon has advised Gladsmuir Resource Recovery Limited (“GRRL”) on the acquisition and refinancing of Gladsmuir Resource Recovery, formerly known as Levenseat EfW, an energy-from-waste facility located in the picturesque Scottish Borders. This acquisition comes at a pivotal time, as GRRL, during the summer of 2025, successfully obtained the facility out of administration. The plant, which employs cutting-edge gasification technology to convert household waste into renewable electricity, has been renamed to signify this transformative chapter.

With ambitious plans from both GRRL and asset manager Beaverbrook Energy, the facility has recently recommenced processing waste and exporting energy, marking a significant turnaround supported by operator Cobalt Energy. Energies are focused on restoring jobs and creating new opportunities within the renewable power sector, contributing to local economic revitalisation.

The Burges Salmon team leading the transaction included energy projects partner Nick Churchward and associate Andrew Parmar-Yee. They coordinated a multidisciplinary effort from the firm's Bristol and Edinburgh offices to provide extensive guidance on various facets including energy, real estate, restructuring, finance, corporate, disputes, environment, employment, operations, and tax matters.

Nick Churchward states: “We are proud to have supported Beaverbrook Energy and GRRL in this significant transaction, which exemplifies their ability to combine capital and specialist operational expertise to unlock the value of critical, distressed assets like Gladsmuir and the cross-disciplinary expertise and collaboration across our offices. This transaction was complex and fast-paced, requiring our team to navigate evolving developments and respond to last-minute challenges. We look forward to continuing our work with Beaverbrook and GRRL as the Gladsmuir facility embarks on its next chapter.”

Max Aitken, Director at GRRL and CEO of Beaverbrook Energy, praises the legal firm, remarking: “We’ve been really impressed with Burges Salmon, with the team’s dedication and exceptional legal and commercial insight on what was a complex and fast-moving transaction. The firm’s collaborative approach and understanding of the sector gave us confidence at every stage. We’re grateful for their support and look forward to continuing our work together as we bring new life to this important renewable energy asset.”

Post the completion of this extensive deal, the Burges Salmon team continues to provide expert advice regarding the plant's operations and optimisation strategies. By blending their sector knowledge with corporate and M&A expertise, Burges Salmon delivers bespoke guidance to aid clients in navigating complex transactions within the UK and beyond. Their capabilities in the energy sector have gained recognition in Clean Energy Pipeline’s 2025 Legal League Tables, where the firm has been ranked as the second most active law firm in clean energy M&A deals, made the top 10 Project Finance table, and secured fifth place in this year’s inaugural Influence Factor rankings.