Burges Salmon has played a pivotal role in facilitating a bespoke £40 million lending solution for AlphaReal, allowing Highland Broadband to significantly expand its fibre network in rural Scotland. This initiative is further bolstered by an additional £10 million from the Scottish National Investment Bank, aimed at enhancing digital infrastructure in areas that have long faced connectivity challenges.

Highland Broadband's expansion will expedite the rollout of gigabit connectivity across digitally underserved towns and villages, aiming to bridge the digital divide that has hindered growth in these regions. The anticipated impact of the new network includes improved quality of life for residents and businesses alike, fostering an environment ripe for long-term innovation and economic growth.

Leading the Burges Salmon team advising AlphaReal was partner Stuart McMillan, alongside senior associate Samir Younes and solicitor Emer O'Connell, all from the firm’s Banking and Finance team. The transaction required collaboration with Fladgate, which advised on English law aspects, while Burges Salmon focused on the Scottish law elements of the deal.

Stuart McMillan expresses the firm's commitment, saying "We’re delighted to have played a part in facilitating this substantial new investment into Highland Broadband and the rural communities it serves." He emphasises the positive impact on job creation and economic growth, honouring the collaboration with Fladgate in executing the transaction seamlessly.

Brad Bauman, Head of Alternative Credit at AlphaReal, praises the partnership, stating "We are delighted to provide this initial facility to Highland Broadband." He highlights their experience in bespoke lending solutions and anticipates a fruitful collaboration with Highland Broadband, crediting Burges Salmon and Fladgate for delivering a highly professional service throughout the process.

Burges Salmon combines its sector knowledge with banking and finance acumen to offer tailored advice on complex transactions across the UK and internationally. The firm's commitment to excellence is further illustrated by its recognition in Clean Energy Pipeline’s 2025 Legal League Tables, where it ranks prominently among law firms engaged in clean energy M&A deals and Project Finance transactions.