Independent UK law firm Burges Salmon has made a significant commitment to its Bristol headquarters by extending and renewing its lease in what marks the largest office letting ever completed in the city centre. The firm has reached an agreement with building owner, Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd, to occupy the entire One Glass Wharf complex—totalling 216,172 sq. ft of Grade A workspace—until 2045. This strategic move not only secures their position in a prime location but also provides the firm with remarkable flexibility to bolster its future growth ambitions.

As part of this landmark deal, Mapletree will undertake a comprehensive, multi-million-pound refurbishment of One Glass Wharf, which promises major sustainability and environmental enhancements. The impending improvement works, set to commence later this year, will align with Burges Salmon’s Carbon Reduction Plan, showcasing the firm’s proactive approach to environmental stewardship through science-based carbon reduction targets and investments in biodiversity-focused carbon offsetting projects.

One Glass Wharf, characterised by its distinctive terracotta, zinc, and glass façade, has become an iconic part of Bristol’s skyline since Burges Salmon established headquarters there in 2010. With a commitment to remain until 2045, this latest agreement signifies another milestone in the firm’s growth trajectory. Further expansion is also on the horizon, with plans to double the office footprint in Edinburgh and London by the first half of 2026, which includes state-of-the-art client suites and seminar spaces. Roger Bull, Managing Partner at Burges Salmon, reflects, “Our decision to extend our occupation at One Glass Wharf until 2045 reflects the growing demand for ‘offices of the future’ as businesses rethink how they bring people together.”

Burges Salmon's focus on investing in its infrastructure underscores its commitment to enhancing client service and fostering a positive workplace culture. Bull adds, “Our office isn’t just bricks and mortar – it is a core part of how we create a healthy, inclusive and supportive workplace culture across the firm.”

Emma Dowden, Chief Operating Officer at Burges Salmon, commented on the future-ready features of One Glass Wharf, stating, “Its strong green credentials align closely with the ambitions of our Carbon Reduction Plan, ensuring we continue to invest in spaces and technologies that support our sustainability goals while delivering the best possible experience for our people and clients.”

The collaboration with Mapletree signifies a mutual ambition to maintain a sustainable and vibrant office environment. Rory Carson, Director, Asset Management for UK & Ireland at Mapletree, notes, “This deal demonstrates the remarkable benefits of finding alignment between owners and occupiers of office buildings.”

With Burges Salmon being recognised as one of the UK's strongest legal performers—recently winning the title of 2025 UK Firm of the Year at the Legal Business Awards—this new lease is expected to facilitate further success as the firm looks to balance growth with a commitment to social responsibility and sustainability initiatives.