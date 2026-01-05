Independent UK law firm Burges Salmon has bolstered its Environment team with the return of leading environmental and water law expert Simon Tilling as a partner. This appointment is considered a significant enhancement to the firm's already prominent offering in environmental law and the water sector. Tilling is dual-qualified in England & Wales and Scotland, and he brings a wealth of experience including advising on UK environment law, regulatory investigations, and enforcement matters. His background encompasses not only environmental issues but also considerable expertise in the water sector gained during his tenure at Pennon Group PLC.

Simon Tilling’s return to Burges Salmon follows three successful years at Pennon, and he previously trained and qualified at the firm in 2006. Upon his reappointment, he expressed his enthusiasm, stating “After three successful years with the fantastic team at Pennon Group PLC, working at the cutting edge of environmental issues in the water sector, I’m delighted to be returning to Burges Salmon, a firm that has been instrumental in shaping my career." He added that he is “excited to collaborate with colleagues to help clients navigate complex environmental issues, manage risk and achieve their sustainability objectives and to contribute to the growing water sector team.”

Michael Barlow, a partner at Burges Salmon, noted the positive impact of Tilling's return, saying “We are delighted to welcome Simon back to Burges Salmon. His technical expertise and reputation in the market are unrivalled and will further strengthen our Environment and water sector teams as we continue to help our clients navigate increasingly complex challenges.”

Burges Salmon’s Environment team boasts over 25 years of experience advising a diverse array of clients, including government bodies, regulators, and private entities. Their comprehensive understanding of environmental law encompasses all facets of legal compliance, sustainability, and litigation. Furthermore, the team is recognised by the Legal 500 for its expertise, having built a strong presence in advising statutory water undertakers and other key players in the water industry. Simon Tilling’s arrival is poised to reinforce the firm’s commitment to delivering exceptional service in this vital area of law, solidifying its leading position in the market.