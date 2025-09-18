Burges Salmon, an independent UK law firm, has launched the third edition of its renowned Guide to Nuclear Law, a pivotal resource for legal professionals and stakeholders within the nuclear sector. This essential guide offers a thorough analysis and practical guidance on both UK and international nuclear law, embodying Burges Salmon's dedication to the nuclear field both domestically and globally.

Originally published in 2008, the guide is among the few comprehensive texts available, providing authoritative insights into the legal frameworks governing the nuclear industry. The third edition builds upon this legacy, featuring updated commentary on regulatory changes, international treaties, and new technologies such as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and Advanced Modular Reactors (AMRs).

Ian Salter, a partner at Burges Salmon, states “As the global energy landscape evolves, nuclear has a vital part to play in the broad mix of solutions to reach net-zero and deliver low-carbon, reliable power.” He also notes that this new edition reflects the complex legal and regulatory environment of the sector and is poised to be a trusted reference for clients and colleagues.

Supporting this notion, Ian Truman, another partner at Burges Salmon, explains “The third edition is not just an update—it’s a response to the growing complexity and ambition of nuclear projects globally. From SMRs and AMRs to international collaboration and compliance, our aim is to provide a practical, forward-looking resource for legal practitioners and industry leaders.”

Burges Salmon boasts unparalleled expertise in nuclear and fusion law, assisting clients within the UK civil nuclear sector and beyond. Their team has provided counsel on all of the UK’s nuclear-licensed sites, as well as projects across Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas, advising a diverse clientele that includes government bodies, regulators, developers, insurers, operators, and contractors.

For those interested in obtaining a copy of the guide, additional information is available at Burges Salmon Guide to Nuclear Law Edition 3