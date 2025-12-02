Independent UK law firm Burges Salmon has secured a significant role by being appointed to the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority’s (NDA) legal panel. This executive non-departmental public body, backed by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, is tasked with the essential mission of cleaning up the UK’s legacy nuclear sites. Burges Salmon’s Nuclear Law team, led by Ian Salter and Ian Truman, will provide NDA with crucial legal solutions that are vital for the delivery of its mission.

The legal panel is valued at £5 million, with the contract running until 2027, and it was procured through the Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) legal services panel (RM6179). Just last week, Burges Salmon also announced its inclusion in Lot 2 and Lot 5 of the Crown Commercial Service’s Legal Panel for Government agreement, enabling the firm to offer advice on Major Projects and Rail Legal Services.

Ian Truman, partner and co-head of the Nuclear practice at Burges Salmon, comments “We are pleased to have been appointed to this panel to work with NDA. We look forward to drawing on our considerable expertise across nuclear, environmental and public sector law to support NDA’s mission of cleaning up the UK’s legacy nuclear sites safely, securely and cost-effectively.” This appointment reflects Burges Salmon’s growing prominence in the nuclear sector.

Additionally, Burges Salmon has also been recently appointed by Nuclear Waste Services (NWS) to deliver legal services concerning the consenting and operation of key capital programmes, which includes the Geological Disposal Facility programme as well as the ongoing operation of the Low Level Waste Repository in Drigg, Cumbria.

With unparalleled expertise in nuclear law, Burges Salmon provides support to clients involved in the civil nuclear sector both in the UK and internationally. The firm has played a role in projects across all of the UK’s licensed nuclear sites and has worked on various initiatives throughout Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas, advising government bodies, regulators, developers, insurers, operators, and contractors across the supply chain.