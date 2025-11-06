Independent UK law firm Burges Salmon has been named on the Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) Legal Panel for Government agreement (RM6360). Through the agreement’s Lot 1 – Legal Services, Burges Salmon will continue to provide general legal services to UK central Government departments, public sector bodies and other related entities. The Lot 1 provision encompasses comprehensive legal services across multiple specialisms to support Government projects, regulatory compliance, and resolution of disputes.

Lot 1 of the framework ensures that the Government has access to expert legal guidance for day-to-day legal issues, fulfilling the core service demands that require full-service capability. This appointment reflects Burges Salmon’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality legal advice and showcases its strong reputation for client service, driven by a collaborative approach and an inclusive culture. The firm has been a trusted legal advisor to the Government for over two decades.

John Houlden, partner and Head of Public Sector at Burges Salmon, comments, “We’re pleased to be named as a supplier to Lot 1 of the Legal Panel for Government. This is a testament to the depth and strength of our team and the quality of work we provide our public sector clients. We look forward to continuing our collaborative work with the Government and fellow panel advisors to support the Government’s legal needs and help deliver value for public money.”

Burges Salmon’s Public Sector team offers specialised legal advice on all areas of Government contracting, public procurement, major projects, regulatory compliance, inquiries, and litigation. The firm collaborates with central Government departments, agencies, and suppliers, boasting a cross-departmental team of experienced lawyers who have extensive backgrounds in Government. This expertise allows them to deliver practical legal solutions tailored to the unique needs and responsibilities of central Government operations.

Crown Commercial Service plays an integral role in enabling the public sector to attain maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In the 2023/24 period, CCS facilitated commercial benefits equal to £4.9 billion, supporting world-class public services designed to provide the best value for taxpayers.