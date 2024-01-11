Burges Salmon guides Edinburgh biotech studio on £9M funding for cancer research advancement

Burges Salmon, an independent UK law firm, has provided crucial counsel to Cumulus Oncology Limited concerning a substantial £9 million funding arrangement. The funding, secured from the Scottish National Investment Bank and Eos Advisory, aims to bolster cancer research efforts and hasten the delivery of enhanced treatments.

Led by senior associate Katie Carter alongside partner Danny Lee, associate Victoria MacAulay, and solicitor Scott Patterson, Burges Salmon’s Corporate and M&A team based in Edinburgh spearheaded the advisory efforts for Cumulus Oncology. The funding infusion signifies a significant milestone for Cumulus Oncology, a pioneering oncology biotech creation studio established by Dr. Clare Wareing in 2017.

Cumulus Oncology stands as Europe's foremost oncology biotech creation studio, dedicated to exploring novel biology realms backed by robust scientific validation. The secured investment intends to support Cumulus Oncology in broadening its spectrum of companies, thereby introducing groundbreaking cancer treatments to the market and expediting their progression from discovery and clinical trials to patient application.

Expressing gratitude for the support received, Clare Wareing, founder and CEO of Cumulus Oncology, emphasized the importance of the funding round in advancing their mission to develop next-generation cancer therapies. Additionally, Katie Carter from Burges Salmon praised Cumulus Oncology’s innovative contributions in scientific de-risking and driving forward scientific innovation in oncology, reflecting on the firm's gratification for the opportunity to advise Cumulus Oncology on this momentous financing.