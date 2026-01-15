Independent UK law firm Burges Salmon has acted for discoverIE Group plc in its acquisition of Keymat Technology Ltd, a prominent specialist in human-machine interface (HMI) solutions. This strategic move is set to enhance discoverIE's rapidly expanding Magnetics & Controls division and aligns with the company's commitment to customised electronic solutions across various sectors, including medical, security, and transport.

The acquisition allows discoverIE to broaden its product offerings, particularly in assistive HMI products that find applications in both commercial and industrial environments. Burges Salmon's Corporate and M&A team, led by partner Andrew Mills and supported by senior associate Chris Doherty, solicitor Shaaf Alam, and trainee solicitor Alex Bones, provided expert advice throughout the transaction.

Andrew Mills expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, stating "We’re pleased to have supported discoverIE on its acquisition of Keymat, which complements discoverIE’s growth strategy and strengthens its customised electronics offering. Our team’s experience advising UK listed companies and acquisitive corporates on strategic transactions ensured focused, practical counsel from initial offer discussions through to completion." This underscores Burges Salmon's strong capability in delivering tailored legal support for complex acquisitions.

In addition, Greg Davidson, Group General Counsel at discoverIE, praised the law firm, saying "Burges Salmon provided clear, actionable advice throughout this process. Their understanding of our business, combined with responsive, collaborative support from the whole team, helped us execute efficiently and with confidence. We value their commercial approach and the way the team integrates seamlessly with discoverIE’s project teams."

Burges Salmon's strong Corporate & M&A practice showcases its ability to advise multinational organisations, entrepreneurial ventures, and high-net-worth individuals. The firm frequently navigates international elements, aiding overseas clients to establish themselves in the UK while helping UK businesses to scale their operations globally.