Burges Salmon expands Private Wealth team

Stewart joins from TLT and brings extensive expertise in international tax matters to support the firm’s globally mobile client base.

Having previously held roles in private client tax departments at two of the ‘Big 4’ accountancy firms in London, Stewart is an experienced lawyer acting for a broad range of UK and international trust and fiduciary service providers, private individuals and their families. His specialism in international taxation includes advising clients on HMRC enquiries and assisting with voluntary disclosures to regularise historic tax issues.

As a leading firm in the private wealth sector, Burges Salmon is recognised for its work on high-value trust restructuring, tax and succession planning in the UK and internationally. Stewart says Burges Salmon’s proven track record of complex cross-jurisdictional work is a perfect fit for him. The firm’s impressive international and UK client portfolio speaks volumes about its capabilities and reach, and he is excited by the opportunities to work with a team that sets the benchmark for excellence in private wealth.

John Barnett, partner at Burges Salmon, highlights Stewart’s experience in international work will add additional support to a wide range of clients – particularly for non-UK trustees. Following tax changes announced at the Autumn Budget, the firm has seen a rapid and steady increase from clients seeking advice and support. By growing and investing into the team, Burges Salmon ensures its clients continue to receive the best advice and value their experience working with the firm.

With an award-winning and one of the largest dedicated Private Client teams in the UK, Burges Salmon advises trustees and family offices, entrepreneurs, landowners, high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, private banks, insurers and other financial institutions. The firm helps clients structure their affairs, preserve their wealth and pass it on to successors while providing specialist advice on tax, family law and divorce.