Burges Salmon expands financial services practice

Burges Salmon, a leading independent UK law firm, has announced the appointment of Matthew Hancock-Jones as a director in its Financial Services and Financial Regulatory practice groups. This strategic hire brings significant expertise to the firm as it continues to strengthen its position in the financial services sector.

Matthew Hancock-Jones joins Burges Salmon from JPMorgan Chase, where he served as Co-Head of Compliance, overseeing regulatory compliance for Chase UK's new digital financial services products. His career spans a variety of high-profile roles in the financial sector, including General Counsel at GoHenry, Head of Compliance at Dojo, and Senior Counsel at Revolut. With a rich background in both private practice and in-house roles, Matthew has developed a deep understanding of the regulatory landscape across different financial institutions, from fintech startups to major banks and wealth management firms.

Reflecting on his new role, Matthew said, "Having spent a number of years working in-house at a variety of different FS sector organisations – from scaling fintechs through to significant retail and investment banks and wealth management businesses – returning to private practice presents a very exciting opportunity for me to utilise my experience and knowledge of the dynamic challenges within the financial services sector for the benefit of Burges Salmon’s clients. I am therefore thrilled to have joined Burges Salmon and am excited to be collaborating with colleagues and to work side-by-side with the team’s impressive roster of clients and to support those in my own professional network.”

Tom Dunn, head of Burges Salmon's Funds and Financial Regulation team, welcomed Matthew's arrival, stating, "Matthew brings with him an exciting blend of in-house and private practice experience across the financial services sector, and we are very excited to welcome him to the team. His unique expertise will be instrumental in driving the firm’s ambitious growth plans and in delivering an exceptional service to the team’s clients."

Burges Salmon's Financial Services practice is well-regarded for its ability to manage regulatory risks and capitalize on emerging opportunities within the sector. The team serves a diverse client base, including fintech companies, fund and investment managers, wealth platforms, pension schemes, and banks. They are known for providing clear, commercially-focused solutions on a wide range of regulatory issues, helping clients navigate the complexities of financial regulation.

Matthew's appointment is expected to bolster the firm's capabilities and enhance its service offerings, particularly as the financial services sector continues to evolve rapidly. With his extensive experience and deep industry knowledge, Matthew is well-positioned to contribute to the firm's ongoing success and to help clients tackle the challenges of an increasingly complex regulatory environment.