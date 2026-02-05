Burges Salmon, the independent UK law firm, has announced the appointment of James Maynard as a partner in its Corporate & M&A team based in London, a move aimed at bolstering the firm’s technology practice and enhancing its tech-focused offerings. With over 20 years of experience advising businesses ranging from fast-growth scale-ups to multi-billion-pound public companies, Maynard brings a wealth of expertise to the firm. His career reflects a rich blend of private practice M&A, corporate finance, and senior in-house roles within the technology sector.

Before joining Burges Salmon, Maynard held significant positions including General Counsel at major companies such as e-commerce platform Farfetch, solar developer PVcase, and gaming firm Dream Games, along with a tenure as Senior Legal Counsel at Sky. This diverse background has equipped him with a unique ability to oversee complex, high-profile transactions, which is critical as he advises boards, committees, and executive teams.

Maynard's solid track record in establishing legal functions, scaling teams, and orchestrating multi-jurisdictional M&A strategies will be pivotal in expanding the Corporate Technology sector at Burges Salmon. The firm’s comprehensive service platform includes IP, technology, property, employment, regulatory, and incentives, allowing it to adeptly guide clients through significant corporate events throughout their business lifecycles.

In comment on his appointment, Maynard expressed his enthusiasm, saying: “I am thrilled to be joining Burges Salmon and to play an integral role in developing a leading Corporate Tech practice. The firm’s culture, deep bench of talent and appetite for investment position it exceptionally well for growth, and I’m excited to be part of that journey.”

Nick Graves, the partner and head of Corporate & M&A, praised Maynard, stating: “We’re delighted to welcome someone of James’ calibre to the firm. He brings a rare combination of board-level in-house experience and high-profile, international deal execution that aligns perfectly with our clients’ needs and our ambition to build a market-leading Corporate Technology team. This is a fantastic opportunity for our firm, with the tech sector presenting enormous potential for growth, product, and service development.”

Burges Salmon has established itself as a strong player in the Corporate & M&A landscape, advising a diverse range of clients from multinational organisations to high-net-worth individuals. The firm facilitates international growth for UK-based businesses and supports overseas clients looking to enter the UK market. Recently, it announced the completion of over 65 Corporate & M&A transactions in 2025, with a total deal value of approximately £3 billion across sectors including financial services, technology, healthcare, and real estate.

With Maynard's arrival marking the fourth partner added to the rapidly expanding Corporate & M&A team in just 14 months, the firm is clearly committed to harnessing the vast potential within the tech sector and solidifying its position as a leader in Corporate Technology services.