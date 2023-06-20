Sign Up for our Free Newsletter
menu
Solicitors Journal Homepage
News EditorSolicitors Journal
Quotation Marks

Key growth sectors have included healthcare, life sciences and financial services

Burges Salmon Corporate and M&A: Deals Update

Tue Jun 20 2023News
Burges Salmon Corporate and M&A: Deals Update

 Firm highlights the continued success of its Corporate and M&A team over the last 12 months despite ongoing market uncertainty

The Corporate and M&A team at independent UK law firm Burges Salmon has over the past 12 months advised both domestic and international clients on over 110 transactions across a variety of sectors, with deals totalling in excess of £4.5 billion.   

Although the team has continued to see a lot of market volatility in 2023, there have been strong levels of M&A and investment activity across a number of sectors including defence, technology and clean energy.  Key growth sectors for the team have included healthcare, life sciences and financial services (see attached for deal highlights).  Looking ahead, the team expects ESG, digital transformation and cross-border activity to be significant themes in 2023/24.

The team has appointed four new Corporate and M&A partners in the last 12 months, namely Malcolm Donald (Private M&A and Energy Transition) in November 2022, Andrew Mills (Private M&A and Private Equity) in April 2023, and the recent appointments of Alex Lloyd (Private M&A and Technology) and AJ Venter (Public M&A and Financial Services) on 1 May 2023.

Nick Graves, the Head of Burges Salmon’s Corporate Group, comments “The last 12 months have continued to be a period of growth for our Corporate and M&A team and we are delighted to have been involved in a number of significant and interesting transactions for our clients, both in the UK and internationally.”

 

Tags:
AdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Latest News

Economic Crime Bill: Lord Bellamy supports proportionate regulatory objective

Thu Jun 29 2023

4 months to go until UK Pro Bono Week

Thu Jun 29 2023

Burges Salmon named a Times Top 50 Employer for Gender Equality for third year in a row

Thu Jun 29 2023

High Court confirms three fresh inquests in Gosport War Memorial Hospital case

Wed Jun 28 2023

Winston Solicitors turn to Threads Intelligent Message Hub for call recording and transcripts

Wed Jun 28 2023

UK attractiveness to foreign tech entrepreneurs remains high

Wed Jun 28 2023

Quicker payments for criminal legal aid solicitors after frustrating delays

Tue Jun 27 2023

Stephens Scown expands with Taunton office opening

Tue Jun 27 2023

Scottish Lawyer Warns of ‘Ethical Concerns’ and Lack of Regulation in Using AI

Tue Jun 27 2023
FeaturedAI in Latin America: Searching for a balance regulatory strategy
AI in Latin America: Searching for a balance regulatory strategy
InternationalThu Jun 29 2023
AI in Latin America: Searching for a balance regulatory strategy

Sebastian Ferreyra Romea and Ariel Garay analyze Latin America’s regulatory responses to AI

Presenting unfinished legal work to clients: the minimum viable product
Presenting unfinished legal work to clients: the minimum viable product
BusinessWed Jun 28 2023
Presenting unfinished legal work to clients: the minimum viable product

Jack Shepherd argues how lawyers can benefit from the MVP approach.

The End-emnity Principle?
The End-emnity Principle?
Practice NotesWed Jun 28 2023
The End-emnity Principle?

Elliot Elsey examines the significant changes to the costs regime in litigation

The establishment of a professional paralegal standards framework: CILEX to propose new chartered paralegal qualification
The establishment of a professional paralegal standards framework: CILEX to propose new chartered paralegal qualification
FeatureMon Jun 26 2023
The establishment of a professional paralegal standards framework: CILEX to propose new chartered paralegal qualification

Chris Bones discusses the proposed chartered paralegal qualification and the changes to CILEX that will establish paralegals as a key professional group within the professional body

SJ Interview: Libby Jackson, MBE
SJ Interview: Libby Jackson, MBE
SJ InterviewFri Jun 23 2023
SJ Interview: Libby Jackson, MBE

Libby Jackson is the longstanding managing partner of alternative legal services at Herbert Smith Freehills and was recently appointed managing partner for digital legal services alongside her pre-existing role.

Navigating a changing world
Navigating a changing world
ForewordFri Jun 23 2023
Navigating a changing world

Foreword for the July 2023 volume