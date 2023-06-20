Burges Salmon Corporate and M&A: Deals Update

Firm highlights the continued success of its Corporate and M&A team over the last 12 months despite ongoing market uncertainty

The Corporate and M&A team at independent UK law firm Burges Salmon has over the past 12 months advised both domestic and international clients on over 110 transactions across a variety of sectors, with deals totalling in excess of £4.5 billion.

Although the team has continued to see a lot of market volatility in 2023, there have been strong levels of M&A and investment activity across a number of sectors including defence, technology and clean energy. Key growth sectors for the team have included healthcare, life sciences and financial services ( see attached for deal highlights ). Looking ahead, the team expects ESG, digital transformation and cross-border activity to be significant themes in 2023/24.

The team has appointed four new Corporate and M&A partners in the last 12 months, namely Malcolm Donald (Private M&A and Energy Transition) in November 2022, Andrew Mills (Private M&A and Private Equity) in April 2023, and the recent appointments of Alex Lloyd (Private M&A and Technology) and AJ Venter (Public M&A and Financial Services) on 1 May 2023.

Nick Graves, the Head of Burges Salmon’s Corporate Group, comments “The last 12 months have continued to be a period of growth for our Corporate and M&A team and we are delighted to have been involved in a number of significant and interesting transactions for our clients, both in the UK and internationally.”